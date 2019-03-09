Parma v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

The early season form at the Stadio Ennio Tardini is a distant memory for Parma, with the Gialloblu struggling a lot at home in recent months.

In their first nine at home this season, Parma won three, drew four and lost just two. Since then, things have taken gone downhill and the Gialloblu have lost four in a row in front of their own supporters.

Against Saturday’s opponents, Genoa, the Crociati have also struggled on their own turf. Parma have won only once in the last six Serie A games in which they hosted the Grifone (D3 L2).

The Rossoblu come into the game as the form team and they are unbeaten in their last six Serie A games (W2 D4); their longest unbeaten run since 2014 (nine games).

If the hosts are to score, the opening 45 minutes will likely prove key. Parma have scored the highest percentage of their goals in the first half of matches this season (61% – 17/28), while Genoa have conceded the most goals (24) in the first half of matches in Serie A this season.

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Alves, Gagliolo, Dimarco; Rigoni, Scozzarella, Kucka; Siligardi, Inglese, Gervinho.

Genoa: Jandrei; Pereira, Romero, Zukanovic, Criscito; Lerager, Radovanovic, Bessa; Lazovic, Sanabria, Kouame.