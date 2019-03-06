Manolas included in Roma squad for Porto clash

Roma will be able to count on Kostas Manolas for their Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Porto on Wednesday.

The Greek defender was unavailable for last weekend’s Derby della Capitale with rivals Lazio, and his absence was clear for all to see.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men fell 3-0, but Manolas has improved enough to the point that he is expected to start against Porto on Wednesday.

The same can’t be said for Javier Pastore, who has endured a difficult season back in Italy since his summer move from PSG.

Pastore’s left calf problem has flared up again, meaning he will play no part in the key Champions League tie with Porto.

He isn’t the only player missing, as Cengiz Under has also been left in Rome.

Probable XI

Roma (4-3-3): Olsen, Florenzi, Manolas, Marcano, Kolarov; Pellegrini, De Rossi, Nzonzi; Zaniolo, Dzeko, Perotti

Goalkeepers: Olsen, Fuzato, Mirante

Defenders: Karsdorp, Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Marcano, Santon, Fazio, Florenzi, Manolas

Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Zaniolo, Nzonzi

Forwards: Perotti, Dzeko, Schick, Kluivert, El Shaarawy