Pastore ruled out of Roma’s crucial Champions League trip to Porto

Roma will visit Porto on Wednesday evening without midfielder Javier Pastore, with the Argentine ruled out through injury.

A 2-1 first leg win at the Stadio Olimpico has the Serie A representatives travelling to Portugal well-placed to progress, but Pastore’s absence will make the task that bit more difficult.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that recent exams highlighted an aggravation to a calf injury he had suffered three months prior.

It is Pastore’s fifth muscular injury of the season, in what has been a disappointing debut campaign for him in the Eternal City.

The midfielder has played just 14 times for the Giallorossi this term, accumulating only 644 minutes on the pitch.

There appear to be problems for him at the club, which became evident in Sunday’s Derby della Capitale defeat against Lazio as he reacted angrily when not brought on as a substitute by coach Eusebio Di Francesco, responding by throwing his bib to the ground.

With Roma preparing to travel for their midweek match, the player trained alone at Trigoria.