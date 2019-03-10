Pioli: Fiorentina deserved the draw against a strong Lazio

Stefano Pioli was adamant Fiorentina deserved a point against Lazio, as his team came from behind to draw level with the Biancocelesti at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Ciro Immobile opened the scoring midway through the first half, but Fiorentina fought back as Luis Muriel drew the hosts level just after the hour mark to earn the home side a point, with his third goal in three matches. However, Fiorentina have dropped seven points behind Atalanta, Torino and Roma as they chase the Europa League.

“We didn’t collect enough points in the first half of the season,” Pioli told reporters after the game. “So it’s difficult to have Europe as a goal.

“Our aim is to do better than last season, so we still need to fight for points.

“I expected a difficult game tonight, as my players weren’t physically and mentally at their best after a very busy week.

“My players have a lot of personality, but they are also young and a defeat like the one on Sunday against Atalanta impacted on our morale.

“We didn’t move enough in the first half, then in the second we played our football and deserved a point against a very strong side.

“Lazio are good at letting the opponent play and then hitting hard on the counter. They are a very strong side, so this is a solid result.”

Pioli added this is the decisive moment of the season for the Viola, and despite his contract running out in the summer, it is impossible to say if he will stay at Fiorentina.

“I have been in this situation for months and I am very relaxed,” the coach went on. “The only thing I know about my future is I want to work until I’m 65 years old.

“I have made a decision, but I will let everyone know at the end of the season. Now I am concentrating on doing the best we can in the final part of this season.”