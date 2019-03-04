PODCAST: Lazio rule Rome, Juventus win at Napoli and VAR takes centre stage… again!

Well, well, well… What a week that was! Serie A delivered the goods on and off the pitch in Round 26 and the FIFpod is here to discuss it all.

From Napoli-Juventus to the Derby della Capitale and a whole lot more, there’s plenty for Conor Clancy, Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to get stuck into on this week’s podcast.

There was a VAR-inspired walkout in Ferrara, while Papu Gomez scored a stunner against Fiorentina and Inter provided more laughs for everyone else. All of that, some Mario Balotelli love, and a whole lot more on this week’s pod.

