PODCAST: Lazio rule Rome, Juventus win at Napoli and VAR takes centre stage… again!
Conor Clancy Date: 4th March 2019 at 10:30am
Written by:

Well, well, well… What a week that was! delivered the goods on and off the pitch in Round 26 and the is here to discuss it all.

From - to the Derby della Capitale and a whole lot more, there’s plenty for Conor Clancy, Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to get stuck into on this week’s .

There was a VAR-inspired walkout in Ferrara, while Papu Gomez scored a stunner against and provided more laughs for everyone else. All of that, some Mario Balotelli love, and a whole lot more on this week’s pod.

