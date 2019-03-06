Porto v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Eusebio Di Francesco’s future hangs in the balance as Roma travel to Porto looking to defend a 2-1 first leg lead in the Champions League First Knockout Round.

After a resounding defeat in the Derby della Capitale on Saturday, the coach could receive his marching orders with failure in Portugal and opts for an attacking 3-4-3 formation.

Despite another poor showing, under fire goalkeeper Robin Olsen retains his place, whilst Kostas Manolas returns to partner Ivan Marcano and Juan Jesus in defence.

Daniele De Rossi and Steven Nzonzi are flanked by wing-backs Aleksander Kolarov and Rick Karsdorp

They start behind an attacking trio of Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko and Nicolo Zaniolo, the goalscoring hero of the first leg.

Porto welcome back Moussa Marega and Jesus Corona in attack, with one-time Roma target Hector Herrera leading the midfield.

The Portuguese champions come into this off the back of a derby defeat of their own, having lost to Benfica at the weekend.

Porto: Casillas; Militao, Felipe, Pepe, Telles; Otavio, Danilo, Herrera; Corona, Marega, Soares

Roma: Olsen; Juan Jesus, Manolas, Marcano; Karsdorp, De Rossi, Nzonzi, Kolarov; Zaniolo, Dzeko, Perotti