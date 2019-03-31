Rampant Napoli brush woeful Roma aside

Napoli made light work of an out-of-sorts Roma, as they ran out 4-1 winners at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in Serie A.

Arkadiusz Milik set the tone with a goal in just the second minute and despite Diego Perotti’s penalty levelling matters, the Partenopei took control in the second half.

An awful mistake by home goalkeeper Robin Olsen allowed Dries Mertens to tap in at the back post, before Simone Verdi completed a rapid counter attack to fire home. The humiliation was completed late on when substitute Amin Younes slotted in at the second attempt from a poorly-cleared corner.

Napoli got off to a blistering start as Milik fired them ahead with barely two minutes on the flick. Meeting Verdi’s chipped pass in the box, the Polish striker flicked the ball up and swivelled before rifling into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

The Giallorossi were shellshocked and almost fell further behind as Callejon broke down the right and whipped a cross in, but Manolas threw himself at the loose ball before Milik could finish.

Roma’s only chance of note in the opening half hour came as an unmarked Steven Nzonzi met a teasing Davide Santon cross, but could only guide his header wide.

It ought to have been 2-0 after 30 minutes, but for the reactions of Olsen. Callejon had raced clear and evaded the home defence with a low cross for Dries Mertens to tap in, but the Swedish goalkeeper spread himself to block at close range.

Milik had the ball in the net again but saw his strike chalked off after straying offside when slotting home Mertens’ low cross, as Napoli dominated the first half.

The Partenopei were left ruing their wastefulness as Roma levelled from the spot with the last kick of the half. A mazy Perotti dribble allowed Edin Dzeko to float a cross into a crowded box and as Schick met Nzonzi’s headed knock-down, the forward was clattered by goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Perotti made no mistake with his penalty, sending Meret the wrong way as he rolled the ball into the bottom right corner.

However, Roma soon collapsed after the break as Napoli hit two rapid goals. A low shot deflected into the path of the Callejon, and the Spaniard drilled a low cross through the arms of Olsen for Mertens to tap in at the back post.

Just five minutes later the Azzurri had doubled their advantage as they launched a rapid counter attack. With Roma’s defence sluggish in getting back into position, Fabian Ruiz was afforded time and space to pick out Verdi to rifle in.

The Lupi came within inches of narrowing the deficit midway through the half as Bryan Cristante stung Meret’s gloves with a bending effort, before Nzonzi rattled the bar with a diving header from the follow up.

With 10 minutes remaining the rout was completed by substitute Younes, who took advantage of more slack defending. A poor clearance from a corner saw the ball sent back into the box and, after seeing his first effort blocked, Younes was on hand to strike home from close range.

A furious Olimpico crowd whistled Roma off, whilst Napoli consolidated second place in Serie A with a historic win.