Ramsey’s ‘curse’ takes two more famous lives

A ‘curse’ has hung over Aaron Ramsey in recent seasons and the soon-to-be Juventus player’s goals tend to be followed by a famous tragedy, and that trend returned this week after his goal against Tottenham for Arsenal.

This Monday, after the Welshman scored, Keith Flint of The Prodigy passed away, as did actor Luke Perry.

The unusual coincidence was at its most prominent in 2016 and 2017, when David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Nancy Reagen and others were ‘victims’ of his goals.

Of his 65 goals for Arsenal and Cardiff City, 21 can be included in the list of those cursed.

They are as follows:

1. From Nigris (November 2009)

2. Osama Bin Laden (May 2011)

3. Steve Jobs and Muammar Al-Gaddafi (October 2011)

4. Whitney Houston (February 2012)

5. Chavela Vargas (August 2012)

6. Bebo Valdes (March 2013)

7. Jorge Rafael Videla (May 2013)

8. Ken Norton (November 2013)?9. Paul Walker (November 2013)

10. Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter (April 2014)

11. H.R. Giger (May 2014)

12. Robin Williams (August 2014)

13. David Bowie (January 2016)

14. Alan Rickman (January 2016)

15. Nancy Reagen (March 2016)

16. Nicky Hayden (May 2017)

17. Roger Moore (May 2017)

18. Gregg Allman (May 2017)

19. Manuel Noriega (May 2017)

20. Keith Flint (March 2019)

21. Luke Perry (March 2019)