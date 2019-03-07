Ranieri closing in on Roma job after Di Francesco dismissal

Roma are set to announce the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as coach, following the dismissal of Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday.

A heavy 3-0 Derby della Capitale defeat to Lazio on Sunday was followed by an extra-time Champions League First Knockout Round exit to Porto on Wednesday, leading to Giallorossi president James Pallotta to take decisive action and sack Di Francesco.

The capital club have already lined up a replacement in the shape of their former player and coach Ranieri, who will fly from London to Rome on Friday to put pen to paper on a deal to take the helm, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having been sacked by Premier League club Fulham in February, Ranieri is out of work and is ready to take on the Roma job in a temporary capacity until the end of the season, having previously led the club from 2009 until 2011.

A passionate Roma fan, the former Leicester City and Chelsea coach has given the go-ahead to assisting his boyhood club see out the remainder of an underwhelming campaign, and is expected to land in Rome’s Fiumicino at 12:55 CET on Friday.

Ranieri’s could potentially be in charge for Roma’s home Serie A clash against Empoli on Monday evening.