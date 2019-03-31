Ranieri: I can only apologise to Roma fans after Napoli rout

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri issued an apology to disgruntled supporters following their 4-1 defeat to Napoli in Serie A on Sunday.

The Lupi fell behind after only two minutes and despite Diego Perotti drawing level from the penalty spot, a second half capitulation gave Napoli an easy victory.

It was the latest disappointment in an increasingly underwhelming season that has seen Roma in danger of missing out on the Champions League next term, and the team was whistled off the pitch at full time.

“I can only apologise to the fans, their reaction was understandable for a team that is going through a bad patch like us,” Ranieri declared in his post-match press conference at the Stadio Olimpico.

“What more can be said? These difficult moments reveal more about the team. I know what is at stake and I gave to try to salvage what I can from this season.”

The defeat leaves Roma five points off AC Milan in the final Champions League qualifying spot.