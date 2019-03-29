Real Madrid plot ambitious move for Napoli stalwart

Napoli are preparing themselves for a summer approach from Real Madrid for defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the event Raphael Varane leaves the Santiago Bernabeu.

Serie A rivals Juventus are reportedly among those rumoured to be interested in signing Varane next season, who joined Los Blancos in 2011 from Lens.

Spanish newspaper AS understands Koulibaly is ideally suited to replace the Frenchman at Real Madrid, however the Partenopei would want at least €100 million to part company.

Koulibaly has had interest from both Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea rejected in favour of putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the Stadio San Paolo.

Corriere dello Sport understands the 27-year-old has a release clause in his contract set at €150m which would only be valid for clubs overseas.

Zinedine Zidane is thought to be particularly keen on bringing Koulibaly to Spain, but would need to override the authority of Carlo Ancelotti who has expressed his own desire to keep the Senegalese.