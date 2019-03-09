Riccio: Sacrifice and humility help AC Milan players shine

After a hard fought win over Chievo, AC Milan assistant coach Luigi Riccio complimented his team’s sacrifice and work ethic which helped them to victory.

Lucas Biglia bagged his second ever goal for Milan 31 minutes in, Peparim Hetemaj equalised for the hosts 10 minutes later. However, it was of course Piatek who came to the rescue, bagging his 19th Serie A goal of the season to keep Milan’s 14-year unbeaten league run against the Flying Donkeys intact.

“Milan have matured,” Riccio told the press, as coach Gennaro Gattuso was sent to the stands during the game. “First comes sacrifice, then humility, then the qualities of your players come through.

“It is more than physicality though, because the date we receive says the team is doing a lot better. Maybe there is a mental question [in terms of fitness].

“Paqueta has played 50 games in the last year, Bakayoko needed a rest, as did Calhanoglu who has just become a father.

“Calabria is doing well, but it is better to keep him in good condition by skipping a few games, which also helps Conti improve.

“Biglia gave us a balance after a long time out, and Suso is also recovering from injury. Piatek has also played a lot and from a mental point of view wasn’t at his best.

“We had three left footers on the left, which made us more predictable.”

With the majority of the Stadio Bentegodi full of Milan fans, Riccio was quick to praise them for their support and noise made throughout the match.

“They are truly incredible,” he went on. “We feel their warmth at the Stadio San Siro, and away from home, not just tonight, also in Rome last week against Lazio. It was like playing at home.”