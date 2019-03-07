Roma part ways with Di Francesco

Eusebio Di Francesco has been sacked as Roma coach in the wake of their heavy derby defeat and Champions League elimination against Porto.

The Giallorossi were beaten 3-0 in the Derby della Capitale by Lazio last Saturday and followed it up by surrendering a first leg lead in the Champions League to crash out against Porto after extra-time.

Those results appear to have been the final straw for the Roma hierarchy who announced on Thursday that the 49-year-old, who took over in the summer of 2017, has been dismissed.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at Roma, I’d like to thank Eusebio for his work and his commitment,” club president James Pallotta stated.

“Since returning to the club, Eusebio has always acted professionally and put the club’s needs ahead of his own. We all wish him well for the future.”

The former Sassuolo tactician, who led Roma to the semi-final of the Champions League last season, is set to be replaced in the dugout by the returning Claudio Ranieri, who comes back on a short term deal until the end of the campaign.