Roma pay the penalty and crash out of Champions League

A late penalty saw Porto dump Roma out of the Champions League First Knockout Round in extra time, after a 3-1 win at Estadio Dragao on Wednesday saw them progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, the Portuguese champions took advantage of an Alessandro Florenzi shirt to complete a stunning turnaround and pile the pressure on Giallorossi coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

An action-packed first half saw Porto draw first blood as Tiquinho Soares lost his marker to tap in from close range, only for Daniele De Rossi to restore Roma’s advantage from the penalty spot.

Within minutes of the second half, Moussa Marega fired Porto ahead once more but neither team could force another opening as the clash went into extra-time. Despite Roma dominating the additional period, Florenzi’s error was punished by Alex Telles as Porto booked their place in the Quarter-Finals.

Porto dominated the early exchanges as they looked to force a goal to level the tie, and Jesus Corona came within a whisker of a stunning opener as he rifled in a volley from a corner just over the crossbar.

After Telles took advantage of a loose ball to fire into the side netting, the Portuguese champions’ pressure finally told. Marega pinched the ball off Kostas Manolas high up the pitch and released Corona to burst into the box, before collecting the ball on the overlap and stroking it across the face of goal for Soares to tap in.

Despite struggling to repress the hosts’ attacks, Roma found themselves level with 10 minutes of the first half remaining through a penalty. A mazy Diego Perotti dribble forced Eder Militao into a sloppy tackle, and De Rossi made no mistake from the spot, finding the bottom corner to send Iker Casillas the wrong way.

Porto came close to restoring their lead immediately after the break as Corona met a superb Militao cross with a diving header into the ground, only for the ball to bounce inches over the crossbar.

The Dragoes were piling on the pressure and Marega soon restored their lead on the night. A weak Rick Karsdorp clearance from a corner fell into the path of Corona and the Mexican ghosted past his opponent before bending in a teasing delivery. Having stepped off Ivan Marcano, Marega was free to tap in at the back post.

Roma were struggling to test Casillas and striker Edin Dzeko found himself isolated up front. With extra-time looming, the Lupi squandered a glorious opportunity in the dying moments, as a poor Pepe clearance fell to Perotti on the edge of the box. After a rapid dribble, the Argentine fired well wide with Nicolo Zaniolo waiting to tap in at the far post.

With both sides struggling for energy, the play became stretched and Roma were in the ascendancy, with Dzeko heading wide from a corner. The Bosnian came within inches of winning it with just 10 minutes remaining, as he turned Felipe in the box but blasted over.

The Giallorossi were dominating and Bryan Cristante worked space before releasing Dzeko in the area. The striker flicked the ball over Casillas but Pepe raced back to clear off the line.

Yet with just five minutes remaining Porto were awarded a penalty, as Alessandro Florenzi pulled Fernando’s shirt as a cross came in. After a VAR consulation, the spot-kick was coolly dispatched by Telles to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory.

