Roma v Empoli: Official Line-Ups

Claudio Ranieri marks his return as Roma coach on Monday night when Empoli visit in the final fixture of Week 27 in Serie A.

The 67-year-old, who is a lifelong supporter of the Giallorossi and previously led them between September 2009 and February 2011, returned last week after a tumultuous few days in the capital.

Roma were thrashed 3-0 by Lazio in the Rome Derby and eliminated from the Champions League by Porto in extra time, results that earned coach Eusebio di Francesco, sporting director Monchi and other members of the backroom team the sack.

On paper, the visit of the relegation-battling Tuscan side offers a kind debut to Ranieri, as Roma are unbeaten in nine Serie A meetings in this fixture, winning six and drawing three, while Giuseppe Iachini’s side are on a rotten run of form.

Empoli have registered just six points since 15 December, the fewest in the league, as well as conceding the most goals with 25 shipped in that period.

Roma: Olsen; Florenzi, Jesus, Marcano, Santon; Nzonzi, Cristante; Kluivert, Zaniolo, El Shaarawy; Schick

Empoli: Dragowski; Veseli, Silvestre, Dell’Orco; Di Lorenzo, Krunic, Bennacer, Acquah, Pasqual; Farias, Caputo