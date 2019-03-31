Roma v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Roma look to reignite their hopes of Champions League qualification when they welcome injury-hit Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The Giallorossi are labouring in fifth under new coach Claudio Ranieri, but have overcome an injury crisis of their own to welcome back Kostas Manolas and Daniele De Rossi, whilst Cengiz Under returns to the bench after lengthy layoffs.

However, a stomach bug sees Nicolo Zaniolo withdrawn and replaced by Bryan Cristante, who is flanked by Diego Perotti and Patrik Schick behind lone striker Edin Dzeko.

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti’s options are limited after his squad has been decimated by injuries, as well as a suspension for Piotr Zielinski. Lorenzo Insigne, Amadou Diawara, Raul Albiol and Faouzi Ghoulam join David Ospina in the treatment room.

Fabian Ruiz has shaken off his recent virus to take his place in midfield alongside Allan, whilst Simone Verdi and Jose Callejon provide width.

Roma: Olsen; Santon, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nzonzi, De Rossi,; Schick, Cristante, Perotti; Dzeko

Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Verdi; Mertens, Milik