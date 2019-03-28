Rui Costa: Paqueta and Piatek aren’t Kaka and Shevchenko

Former AC Milan star Rui Costa has heaped praise on Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek, but wouldn’t go so far as to compare the duo to Kaka and Andriy Shevchenko.

Now sporting director at Benfica, the former Portugal international even revealed he attempted to sign Paqueta before the Brazilian’s move to the Rossoneri.

“I tracked Paqueta in Brazil,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Given my job, I know him well.

“He has a lot of quality and I wanted to bring him to Benfica, but I couldn’t sign him as he was too expensive for a Portuguese club.

“He has quality and is young enough to grow in a difficult league like Italy. He isn’t like Kaka, which is how it should be.

“Kaka was a trequartista, but he also had the strength that is rarely, maybe never, seen in a player in that position. He was rare, he was Kaka. And Paqueta is Paqueta.”

Rui Costa then singled out Piatek for praise, and while he admits he’s helped the Milan attack immensely, he once again stopped short of an illustrious comparison.

“I know [Piatek] less than Paqueta, but it doesn’t take much to see he is a great striker,” he added. “I was really impressed with his adaptability.

“He was at Genoa for a few months, scored a lot of goals and you would have thought that a move to Milan – a different club with history and enormous pressure – might have been difficult.

“There’s no point in making comparisons here either. Piatek isn’t Sheva or anyone else. However, he has brought different options to the Milan attack and fixed a lot of problems.”