Ruthless Lazio tear Parma apart in Rome

Lazio recorded their joint-biggest win of the season as a sensational first half performance saw them demolish Parma 4-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday and take another step towards the top four.

Adam Marusic and Senad Lulic struck either side of a Luis Alberto double, before Parma substitute Mattia Sprocati pulled one back late on.

The result saw the Aquile move two points behind Roma and five adrift of fourth-placed Inter, but with a game in hand still to come at home to struggling Udinese.

Lazio went in front after 22 minutes when Marusic raced onto Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s through ball to fire a low shot past Luigi Sepe at his near post.

It took the home side just three more minutes to double their advantage, as Simone Iacopini blocked a cross with his arm and Alberto dispatched the resulting penalty.

Alberto then finished off a flowing passing move with a low strike from outside the area, before Lulic superbly controlled a cut-back from a corner to bend a shot into the corner from the edge of the box and give his side a four-goal lead before the break.

Joaquin Correa tried to add a fifth on the hour mark when he latched onto a back-heel from the influential Alberto, but his shot was beaten away by Sepe.

Parma pulled back a consolation with a quarter of an hour remaining after substitute Mattia Sprocati pounced on a poor back pass from Patric to curl a finish beyond Thomas Strakosha, but coach Roberto D’Aversa was then sent off for dissent.

Correa came close again in the final minute of regulation time when he raced onto Alberto’s pass and shot marginally wide, before substitute Riza Durmisi had a swerving shot blocked by Sepe.

Top four in Lazio cross hairs

Make no mistake – Lazio are still in the Champions League race. Simone Inzaghi’s side simply had to win today, in their first home match since hammering Roma in the derby, and they did so in style.

The Giallorossi’s defeat to SPAL on Saturday and the prospect of at least one Milan club dropping points in the Derby della Madonnina tonight, not to mention Torino’s loss to Bologna and Atalanta’s draw with rock-bottom Chievo, means these three points keep the Aquile right in the mix for a top four spot.

The international break has not come at the best time for the capital club, as they are brimming with confidence at the moment, but if they can carry this form into their trip to San Siro to face Inter in two weeks’ time, the momentum will be with the Biancocelesti going into the final straight.

Parma’s consistency curse goes on

Roberto D’Aversa has done a superb job by taking Parma to mid-table security in their first season back in the top flight, but he must be getting a bit sick of their inconsistency.

A win over Genoa last weekend was an impressive result, given the Grifone’s recent form, and it sent them to Rome knowing that another big scalp on the road – having already taken points off the likes of Inter, Juventus, Torino and Fiorentina this season – would secure the Crociati their first back-to-back wins since November.

It wasn’t to be and it was also another frustrating afternoon for Roberto Inglese, who has now failed to score in his last seven league games, the second-longest drought of his career. D’Aversa needs his striker to start firing again if they are to finally put two positive results together.