Salzburg v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli look to book their place in the Quarter-Finals of the Europa League when they take on Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena, holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Carlo Ancelotti is taking no chances however, with Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Insigne leading the line, whilst Fabian Ruiz recovers from a knock to the thigh to take his place in midfield.

Centre-backs Kalidou Koulibaly and Nikola Maksimovic sit out the tie through suspension and are replaced by Vlad Chiriches and Sebastiano Luperto at the heart of defence.

Salzburg are without midfielders Xaver Schlager and Zlatko Junuzovic, but Israel international Moanes Dabour leads the line as the Austrian champions look to stun Napoli and completely an unlikely comeback.

Salzburg: Walke; Lainer, Onguene, Ramalho, Ulmer; Szoboszlai, Samassekou, Mwepu; Wolf; Minamino, Dabour

Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Chiriches, Luperto, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Fabian, Zielinski; Insigne, Milik