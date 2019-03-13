Saul: Atletico Madrid wanted to score but Juventus were great

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul believes his side were hampered by Juventus’ great performance on Wednesday, as they didn’t intend to just sit back.

The Spanish side are out of the Champions League after falling 3-0 to the Bianconeri despite entering the match with a 2-0 advantage after an impressive first leg result.

Juventus dominated the contest from start to finish, as Atletico failed to register a shot on goal, but Saul insists they didn’t intend to let the game play out the way it did.

“Juventus played very well,” he told Tuttomercatoweb.com. “They were positioned well and they caused us a lot of problems.

“We didn’t play well defensively today. We fell behind and didn’t create any chances on goal.

“We wanted to score but we weren’t able to.”

Atletico will look to bounce back from the defeat on Saturday when they travel to Athletic Bilbao.