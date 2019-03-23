Serginho: AC Milan captain can be as good as Nesta

AC Milan legend Serginho has praised the development of defender Alessio Romagnoli, claiming the Rossoneri captain “can grow to be as good as Alessandro Nesta”.

The Brazilian spoke with Sky Sport Italia regarding his former club under the tutelage of Gennaro Gattuso, and he was happy to heap praise on the current Italy international.

“[Alessio] Romagnoli is a great defender and he’s growing a lot,” the 47-year-old stated. “He’s a different player to Nesta, but they are both great defenders.

“Alessio is young, he can grow to become as good as Nesta and Maldini.

“Milan started the season poorly but the arrival of new players has allowed Gattuso to create the right balance. they are playing with greater continuity.

“Milan needs strong ownership, a good environment in the locker room and great players. Rino [Gattuso] has won a lot with Milan, he knows the importance of the shirt so he can change the team’s mentality.”

Lucas Paqueta was among the major investments Milan made this season, arriving in January for €35 million from Serginho’s former club Flamengo.

“We have Leonardo to thank for Paqueta,” he added. “I followed him in Brazil.

“He has great qualities but he will need time to improve and get to the highest level.”