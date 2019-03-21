Serginho: AC Milan star Romagnoli can emulate Nesta

Former AC Milan winger Serginho believes the club’s centre-back Alessio Romagnoli can scale the heights of ex-Rossoneri star Alessandro Nesta.

The Brazilian World Cup winner featured alongside Nesta as Milan won the Champions League in 2003 and 2007, as well as the Scudetto in 2004, and tipped Romagnoli to match his iconic former teammate.

“Romagnoli is a great defender and is still improving,” Serginho told Sky Sport Italia. “He has different characteristics and qualities to Nesta, but both are great defenders.

“Sandro [Nesta] is amongst the 10 best defenders in the history of football, but Romagnoli is still young and can grow to reach the level of Nesta and Paolo Maldini.”

Since arriving from Roma in a €25 million deal in 2015, Romagnoli has scored seven goals in 142 appearances for AC Milan and helped the club to the Supercoppa Italiana the following season.

The 24-year-old Italian international was named as Rossoneri captain this term following Leonardo Bonucci’s return to Juventus.