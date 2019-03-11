Serie A Goal of the Month | February 2019

He only returned to Serie A in January but Luis Muriel’s impact has been felt at Fiorentina and everywhere else as he continues to terrify opposing defences.

The Colombian has delivered for La Viola since his arrival and with him running his own personal Goal of the Season competition, few boast more spectacular goals than him.

So impressive have his strikes been, in fact, Muriel has won each of the two Forza Italian Football Goal of the Month awards that have been on offer for him, claiming the February crown to go with the already secured title from January.

This time, it’s a different kind of goal than the brace he scored against Sampdoria, with his free-kick against Inter earning the most votes from FIF’s staff.

In just ten appearances for the Tuscans, Muriel has seven goals and few of them have been mere tap-ins, with plenty grabbing the headlines for their brilliance.