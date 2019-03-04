Serie A Player of the Week | Round 26

Fabio Quagliarella was once again the difference maker for Sampdoria, as the Blucerchiati got all three points on their trip to the Stadio Paolo Mazza and the striker bagged a decisive brace.

Finding the back of the net twice in the space of seven minutes – between the 4th and 11th minute – the Blucerchiati captain paved the way to an important away win after back-to-back defeats on the road.

His first came from a lovely scissor kick, blasting it past Emiliano Viviano with what was a true centre forward’s finish, being closely marked yet able to smash the ball towards goal – another spectacular goal to be added to his collection.

He doubled Sampdoria’s lead with a powerful header, once again showing how lethal he can be in the penalty box.

He is now level with Cristiano Ronaldo in the capocannoniere race on 19 Serie A goals this season. He reached Gabriel Batistuta’s record for goals in consecutive games and relaxed a bit since, but is fully back in business.

Quagliarella is only the third player to reach the 19 goal mark in Serie A past the age of 36, after Silvio Piola in 1950/51 and Luca Toni in 2014/15. He is now the 28th all-time scorer in Serie A, having reached 146 total Serie A goals, just one short of Omar Sivori.