Serie A Player of the Week | Round 27

Andrea Belotti bagged a brace to help Torino avoid a slip at Frosinone on Sunday as they kept their European dream alive.

After an incredible campaign in 2016/17, Belotti hasn’t always had an easy time but Il Gallo has looked back to his best in recent weeks.

The No.9’s importance to Toro goes beyond his goalscoring and the Granata captain has shown a tireless work-rate under Walter Mazzarri, often sacrificing himself for the greater good.

Despite this not being his most prolific season, Belotti still has ten Serie A goals to his name with an additional two assists as he has been ever-present with 27 appearances.

Regularly linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico, Toro turned down a massive bid for their striker in January and he has rewarded them for their continued belief in his abilities.