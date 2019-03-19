Serie A Player of the Week | Round 28

Having played a key role in Inter’s memorable Derby della Madonnina win over an in-form AC Milan, Matias Vecino picks up the Player of the Week award for round 28.

Vecino opened the scoring early on for the Nerazzurri before going on to deliver arguably his best performance of the season, helping Luciano Spalletti’s side to reclaim third spot at the expense of Milan.

That Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie didn’t have their best performances of the season is largely down to the Uruguayan, who was a machine in midfield for Inter.

He patrolled and controlled for his side, holding Roberto Gagliardini and Marcelo Brozovic’s hand from the first to last whistle.