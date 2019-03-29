Serie A Round 29 preview: From national service back to domestic duties

As we approach the tail-end of the season our first fixture takes us to the wrong end of the table where only one of the last eight Serie A meetings between Chievo and Cagliari have finished level, with the hosts winning six and losing two.

If you’re heading along to the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi there will be no need to rush to your seats though, as Chievo (2) and Cagliari (4) have netted fewer goals in the opening 30 minutes of games than any other side in the top flight.

Slightly further up the league, Udinese have kept five clean sheets in their last seven home matches against Genoa in Serie A (W4 D2 L1).

Genoa’s last four games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet, and just three goals scored in total. In their previous four, both teams had found the net producing a total of 11 goals.

At the summit, Juventus have won 31 of a possible 33 points in home Serie A matches against struggling Empoli (W10 D1), winning the last seven in a row.

To further the unlikelihood of an upset, among players in the current Empoli team, only Giovanni Di Lorenzo has scored in away games since the turn of the year.

Over to the Blucerchiati in Liguria, where against only Inter (67) have Sampdoria lost more Serie A games than they have against AC Milan (63 – W29 D29).

The visiting Rossoneri are pushing hard for a Champions League place and are unbeaten in their last eight away games (W4 D4), with their last defeat on the road in the competition coming back in October 2018 against city rivals Inter.

After winning three Serie A games in a row against Atalanta, Parma are winless in their last three against the Bergamaschi, failing to score each time (D1 L2).

Opponents Atalanta won the reverse match against Parma 3-0, the last time they won both Serie A games in a single season against Parma was back in 2007/08.

There’ll be an intriguing tussle in Florence where Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last 28 home games against Torino (W15 D13) – it’s the Viola’s longest current run without defeat at home against a side in the competition.

A curious little fact concerns the visitors Torino who are unbeaten in their last 10 league games played after Italy matches (W4 D6).

A relegation six-pointer now where Frosinone have won their previous three league games against SPAL, in both Serie A and Serie B, scoring seven goals and conceding only one.

With influential Manuel Lazzari on the field, SPAL have gained 1.04 points per game in the current season (including a win 2-1 in the last match v Roma) – without the Italian, they collected only 0.25 points.

An intriguing matchup in the capital where Roma have lost their last two home games against Napoli in Serie A, the Giallorossi had won the previous four at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, after winning four away games in a row in the league, Napoli have won only one of their last five league matches on the road (D3 L1).

A team who you do need to be in your seats promptly are Bologna who have scored 15 of their 25 goals in the first half (60 percent), a record high percentage in the current campaign.

Free-falling Sassuolo have gained only three points (all from draws) in their last seven games – their last win in the competition was back in January.

We round up in Milan where after losing two matches in a row, Inter have won four of their last five Serie games against Lazio (D1) and have won six of their last seven top-flight games (L1) after Italy matches.

Another stat that favours the home side is that of the 24 teams Ciro Immobile has faced in the league for Lazio; only against Inter (5 matches) and Frosinone (2 games) has he failed to find the net.