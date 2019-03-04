Serie A Team of the Week | Round 26

Juventus are now 16 points clear at the top of Serie A, after beating Napoli at the San Paolo.

Lazio won the derby against Roma, as AC Milan are now third after making the most of Inter’s defeat at Cagliari.

Big wins also for Atalanta and Torino in the race for Europe, as well as a huge three points for Udinese at the bottom.

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino (6 Team of the Week appearances)

Set the new record of time without conceding a goal for a Torino goalkeeper: 557 consecutive minutes. A super save to make this happen, and all round a solid performance.

Luca Ceppitelli – Cagliari

Gave Lautaro Martinez a hell of a difficult time, and also put his head on Cagliari’s first goal.

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio (5 apps)

Another perfect game for the former Sassuolo man, as he annihilated Edin Dzeko, giving the Roma striker no chance.

Bruno Alves – Parma (4 apps)

Another decisive goal when he went forward. The usual solidity at the back.

Cristian Ansaldi – Torino (4 apps)

A constant threat down the left flank, being the main creative man for Torino.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (5 apps)

The most solid of the Rossoneri, who suffered against Sassuolo but managed to take home all three points.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (5 apps)

The equaliser for La Dea, as well as quality throughout the 90 minutes.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (3 apps)

A wonder goal and all round fantastic performance as La Dea demolished Fiorentina.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria (7 apps)

He just can’t stop scoring. A super goal as part of yet another brace.

Felipe Caicedo – Lazio (3 apps)

A phenomenal night for the striker, as he broke the deadlock in the derby and was a constant threat for the Giallorossi backline.

Ignacio Pussetto – Udinese

A great second half, giving constant trouble to the Bologna defence and scoring the winning goal with a lovely header.