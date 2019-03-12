Serie A Team of the Week | Round 27

Juventus extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 18 points, as the Bianconeri demolished Udinese and Napoli failed to win at Sassuolo.

Claudio Ranieri marked his return at Roma with a win, as both AC Milan and Inter got all three points. Lazio and Fiorentina drew, and at the bottom only Bologna managed a victory

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Pietro Terracciano – Fiorentina

No better way to mark his Fiorentina debut. At least three vital saves in the first half to keep La Viola alive.

Hans Hateboer – Atalanta (3 Team of the Week appearances)

A tractor down the right flank, a constant threat for Sampdoria, and able to serve the assist for Robin Gosens’ winner.

Bruno Alves – Parma (3 apps)

As solid as ever at the back, giving Genoa barely a chance.

Robin Gosens – Atalanta (2 apps)

A beauty of a goal to give La Dea all three points at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in a crucial European clash.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (6 apps)

Another phenomenal performance for the Slovenian. He starts both attacks that lead to Atalanta’s goals.

Lucas Biglia – AC Milan

Welcome back! A super free kick to pave the way to Milan’s win at Chievo.

Roberto Soriano – Bologna

His first goal of the season is a vital one for Sinisa Mihajlovic and Bologna.

Matteo Politano – Inter (3 apps)

He broke the deadlock with a great goal in one of the most difficult games of the season for the Nerazzurri.

Stephan El Shaarawy – Roma (3 apps)

His trademark goal – a right-footed curler into the top corner – to mark the return of Ranieri and three points.

Andrea Belotti – Torino (3 apps)

Il Gallo at his best, with an all round performance in helping the team and with two goals to win the match.

Moise Kean – Juventus

His first brace in Black and White to show everyone what he is able of. If Cristiano Ronaldo is ever ill, Kean is ready.