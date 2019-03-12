Serie A Team of the Week | Round 27

Juventus extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 18 points, as the Bianconeri demolished Udinese and Napoli failed to win at Sassuolo.
Claudio Ranieri marked his return at Roma with a win, as both AC Milan and Inter got all three points. Lazio and Fiorentina drew, and at the bottom only Bologna managed a victory
Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!
Pietro Terracciano – Fiorentina
No better way to mark his Fiorentina debut. At least three vital saves in the first half to keep La Viola alive.
Hans Hateboer – Atalanta (3 Team of the Week appearances)
A tractor down the right flank, a constant threat for Sampdoria, and able to serve the assist for Robin Gosens’ winner.
Bruno Alves – Parma (3 apps)
As solid as ever at the back, giving Genoa barely a chance.
Robin Gosens – Atalanta (2 apps)
A beauty of a goal to give La Dea all three points at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in a crucial European clash.
Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (6 apps)
Another phenomenal performance for the Slovenian. He starts both attacks that lead to Atalanta’s goals.
Lucas Biglia – AC Milan
Welcome back! A super free kick to pave the way to Milan’s win at Chievo.
Roberto Soriano – Bologna
His first goal of the season is a vital one for Sinisa Mihajlovic and Bologna.
Matteo Politano – Inter (3 apps)
He broke the deadlock with a great goal in one of the most difficult games of the season for the Nerazzurri.
Stephan El Shaarawy – Roma (3 apps)
His trademark goal – a right-footed curler into the top corner – to mark the return of Ranieri and three points.
Andrea Belotti – Torino (3 apps)
Il Gallo at his best, with an all round performance in helping the team and with two goals to win the match.
Moise Kean – Juventus
His first brace in Black and White to show everyone what he is able of. If Cristiano Ronaldo is ever ill, Kean is ready.