Serie A Team of the Week | Round 28

Inter won an epic Derby, whilst Juventus lost their first game of the Serie A season.

Napoli are now 15 points behind the Bianconeri, having beaten Udinese, whilst Lazio demolished Parma and Roma lost to SPAL.

Huge wins at the bottom of the table for Empoli and Bologna.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Samir Handanovic – Inter (4 Team of the Week appearances)

A few decisive saves, as well as being on point on the ball throughout the game, guiding the defence.

Manuel Lazzari – SPAL (4 apps)

Once again, a nightmare for Roma, being a constant threat down the right flank and slowly destroying Roma.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter (3 apps)

A machine down the right flank, constantly flying forward and being spot on at the back, including the miraculous block in the dying moments of the Derby to deny Patrick Cutrone.

Marko Pajac – Empoli

His first goal in Serie A is a vital winner in the relegation clash against Frosinone.

Nicolò Barella – Cagliari (5 apps)

Absolutely dominant in midfield, with another man of the match performance to help Cagliari beat Fiorentina.

Karol Linetty – Sampdoria (2 apps)

A goal and an assist, as the Blucerchiati put five past Sassuolo.

Matias Vecino – Inter (3 apps)

An all round, amazing man of the match performance for the Inter man, with the opening goal in the Derby and being a constant machine to defend and attack and give the Rossoneri midfield a hell of a difficult time.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (3 apps)

Two goals, including a beauty, as Lazio destroyed Parma.

Goran Pandev – Genoa

Came on as a substitute to change the face of Genoa’s attack, serving the assist for Stefano Sturaro’s opener and scoring the second to put the game to bed.

Rodrigo Palacio – Bologna (4 apps)

A game of incredible intelligence, always making the right choice and serving two vital assists in paving the way to Bologna’s win at Torino.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (5 apps)

One goal and two assists for the Belgian, who was on top form against Udinese.