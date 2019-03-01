Silva could make AC Milan return

AC Milan are reportedly preparing to welcome back striker Andre Silva from Sevilla, with the Spanish side seemingly unconvinced despite the player’s scintillating start to the campaign.

The Portuguese international has scored 11 goals in 35 appearances for Sevilla so far this season, nine of which came in his first few months of joining on loan from Milan.

However, despite having an option to make the deal permanent for €35 million, the likelihood is Silva will return to Milan this summer, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

Milan appear to have found a reliable goalscorer in Krzysztof Piatek following his arrival from Genoa in January, with Patrick Cutrone now finding himself on the fringes of the starting line-up.

Silva has yet to rule out a return to competitive action with the Rossoneri, with the club’s number nine jersey remaining vacant since the departure of Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea.

The 23-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions for Milan in his first season with the club, scoring ten goals.