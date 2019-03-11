Simeone: Atletico Madrid aren’t favourites against Juventus

Despite holding a 2-0 first leg advantage ahead of their trip to Turin to take on Juventus, Atletico Madrid can’t be considered favourites to qualify, coach Diego Simeone claimed.

No stranger to mind games, he may have been engaging in some psychological sparring with the Bianconeri, given that goals from Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez have his side in a comfortable position.

However, the Argentine is taking nothing for granted as the Rojiblancos aim to finish the job and end Serie A involvement in the Champions League before the quarter-final phase.

“It is going to be a tough game. It is a very difficult one to call but we are not the favourites,” Simeone told the assembled media at his pre-match press conference.

“They are two important knockout games. The team who makes it through will be the one who plays best and takes advantage of their opportunities more than the opposition.

The only thing that matters to us is what happens on the field.”

Simeone also lamented some key losses for his side, Thomas Partey and Diego Costa are both sidelined (although Godin is fit), and called on Alvaro Morata to play a big part against his former employers.

“We will sorely miss those players who are out injured, but it is my job to make their replacements feel like they have an important role in the side,” added the Argentine.

“All excellent strikers in world football give us the opportunity to win matches. Morata is no different from them and we will use him to take advantage of the space against a very difficult opponent.

“We will try to involve him in the game as much as possible so that he has every chance of helping us to progress to the next round.”