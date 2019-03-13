Simeone: Juventus were just better then Atletico Madrid

After losing 3-0 on the night, and 3-2 on aggregate, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone offered no excuses and admitted that Juventus were just better than his team.

Two Cristiano Ronaldo headers and a late penalty completed a Juventus comeback and sent Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage.

“They scored two very similar goals, and did things similar to what we did at home,” Simeone told the press. “We suffered and they right move into the quarter-finals.

“I don’t think [it was my worst game as Atletico coach], I didn’t see any flaws in character. They were better than us and we have to compliment them.

“We tried to play our game. In the first half we played well, but in the second we didn’t manage to make anything to get us through.

“Honestly, I’m calm and the players did well this week. In the first leg we played well and hurt them. Tonight, things went wayward. We didn’t manage to counter their performance.”

After the first leg defeat, Juventus dominated from the off and never allowed Atleti to have a shot on target throughout the match.

“Juventus’ main strength is their ability to press,” Simeone went on. “Maybe, we were able to overcome their pressure, but didn’t manage to do well on the second balls.

“I repeat. We didn’t lose because we played badly, we lost because we played into their hands. And things like this happen. You can only compliment them.

“Maybe I wasn’t able to convey to my players what was needed.”