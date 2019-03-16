SPAL v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma will be hoping to inflict further home suffering on SPAL on Saturday afternoon as the Giallorossi visit the Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara.

Only Chievo and Frosinone have taken fewer than the Biancazzurri’s 12 points at home this season and Leonardo Semplici’s side are without a win in front of their own supporters since their 2-0 defeat of Atalanta in mid-September, going winless for 11 games since.

SPAL did beat Roma at the Stadio Olimpico this term though after having lost four of the previous five. The last time Gli Spallini won twice against the Lupi in one Serie A season was in 1965/66.

Roma’s recent record in Ferrara doesn’t bode well for the hosts ending their miserable run, either. The capital club have won each of their last two visits there, keeping a clean sheet on both occasions.

SPAL: Viviano; Bonifazi, Cionek, Vicari, Fares; Lazzari, Missiroli, Murgia, Kurtic; Petagna, Antenucci.

Roma: Olsen; Karsdorp, Fazio, Marcano, Juan Jesus; Nzonzi, Cristante, Kluivert, El Shaarawy, Dzeko, Schick.