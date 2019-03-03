SPAL v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

Sampdoria don’t have the best record at the Stadio Paolo Mazza but Marco Giampaolo’s side will be keen to change that as they face SPAL in Serie A on Sunday.

SPAL are unbeaten in their last eight home Serie A games against Sampdoria (W4, D4); they could equal their record of consecutive home matches without defeat against a single opponent in the competition (vs Atalanta in 1961 and vs Vicenza in 1968).

But things haven’t been going so well for them lately in Ferrara and the Biancazzurri are winless in their 10 home Serie A games (D6 L4) – their worst run in the competition – they’d never previously gone more than seven Serie A home matches without winning.

Samp have lost their last two on the road, but history suggests that one of the pair will overcome their recent struggles as they have drawn only one of their last 11 Serie A fixtures (both five wins) – in the previous five they drew five times.

SPAL: Viviano; Bonifazi, Cionek, Felipe Dalbelo, Fares; Missiroli, Schiattarella, Valoti, Kurtic; Floccari Petagna.

Sampdoria: Audero; Sala, Andersen, Colley, Bereszynski, Viera, Praet, Linetty, Saponara, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.