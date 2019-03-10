Spalletti: I saw an Inter with fire inside

After a tough 2-0 win over SPAL, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti was delighted with his side’s reaction and how it sets up the team for a difficult couple of games.

Matteo Politano opened the scoring for Inter midway through the second half, after Lautaro Martinez had a goal ruled out by VAR in the first, then Roberto Gagliardini doubled the lead soon after as the Nerazzurri kept their 57-year unbeaten Serie A record over SPAL.

However, next up for the Nerazzurri is the visit of Eintract Frankfurt in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg, then the Derby della Madonnina against rivals AC Milan.

“The first half [against SPAL] was a little complicated,” Spalletti told the press. “But we move ahead to the derby in a good way thanks to the win.

“At half time we spoke and I told the players to move up the field so we had five attackers which they did and it worked well. Having Candreva closer to Lautaro allowed us to keep the ball higher up the pitch.

“In the first half we weren’t our real selves, emotion sometimes takes over, but when it does you shouldn’t let that turn into fear.

“Fear is something else. Those who are afraid should do something else, and not play football. After he scored, Gagliardini was a different player. I saw a team with fire inside.

“Injuries happen when you have so many games close together, but I agree that Petagna shouldn’t have been booked for the collision with Miranda which split his nasal septum, it was involuntary.”