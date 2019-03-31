Spalletti: Icardi had to be left out, this drama is humiliating for the Inter fans

STADIO MEAZZA (MILAN) –Luciano Spalletti claimed Mauro Icardi had to be left out of the Inter side after they lost to Lazio at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in a vital Serie A clash.

After the 1-0 defeat, Inter coach Spalletti chose to target the former Nerazzurri captain who sat in the stands despite training this week, and with Lautaro Martinez also being injured.

“Right now he [Icardi] needs to be left out, for how he has behaved,” Spalletti told reporters after the game.

“The others have to play, it’s correct for the other players to play. Icardi needs to come into the changing room and have credibility. He needed to stay out for one game, and will be called up next time.”

“What has Icardi got to do with this game? How many times did we lose this kind of matches with Icardi on the pitch. Having to appease a player who refuses to put on the shirt the fans love, is humiliating for the fans who love this shirt.

“Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo make a difference at this level. He had to be left out for this match. Discipline is key for a professional. Discipline for himself and for the work place.

“We left out other players for a lot less. I need to be credible.”

Moving on to the defeat against Lazio, Spalletti feels Inter put in a good performance despite the result going against them.

“I think we had a good game tonight,” he claimed. “We were often caught being unorganised at the back.

“Lazio are able to create chances against anyone, everything was made harder by the fact they scored early on.

“We should have done better in the final third of the pitch and in the final 20 minutes of the match, in which we lacked the quality to break through their defence.”