Spalletti: Inter showed personality to beat AC Milan

After a spectacular 3-2 win over AC Milan, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti put the performance down to the attitude of the players who didn’t let recent bad results affect them.

Matias Vecino scored the fastest derby goal at two minutes 31 seconds, since Pato in April 2011, who netted after 43 seconds. Stefan De Vrij made it two with a fantastic header early in the second half.

The goals came thick and fast as Milan looked to be on the verge of a comeback when Tiemoue Bakayoko pulled one back, but a Lautaro penalty seemed to end the Rossoneri’s hopes, that was until Mateo Musacchio blasted into the back of the net with just less than 20 minutes to play.

“We started with a lot of personality,” Spalletti told the press. “We attempted to own half of the pitch, sometimes we did and other times we didn’t.

“The difference was made by the quality of the players, we made them review the match earlier in the season.

“There was three changes from that game, but the team had the same potential to recreate the October result.

“Out attitude had to be correct, and the different roles in the team were fundamental. The distance between the players was perfect.

“In the trequartista position they [Milan] are very strong, and they move the ball round well through Calhanoglu and Suso. It was a thought out plan by Gattuso.

“As a result, there was a need to be compact in the middle which was difficult as they have a lot of quality.

“Our choices were made for us [due to injury] but the players did well and didn’t let themselves be intimidated by what has been going on, and what has been said in the last few days.

“Tonight the players behaved perfectly, and it is proof we have these qualities in the squad.

“We won a great match, against a great opponent. It was a wonderful derby and it is great to see it like that.”