Inter coach Luciano Spalletti admits his side were awful during their 2-1 defeat to Cagliari on Friday, and he didn’t hold back in taking a swipe at Mauro Icardi for not being on the pitch.

The Nerazzurri could be leapfrogged by city rivals AC Milan for third as soon as Saturday, as the Rossoneri prepare for a clash with Sassuolo.

Spalletti admits his side were nowhere near their best on Friday, especially in the first half, and he made it clear he expects more from his men.

“Inter were awful in the first half,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “I didn’t like anything.

“We were slow in making decisions, we were poor in possession and there was no quality or anticipation in looking for the ball.¬†We won few challenges and won the ball back on few occasions.

“Cagliari scored some good goals and created them by running in front of our defenders, which allowed them to anticipate the cross. We are capable of doing this as well, but we didn’t make the most of it.”

Icardi was once again left out of the Nerazzurri squad for the match, and Spalletti believes he must return to the pitch if he truly wants to help the Inter cause.

“I stated last week what I thought Icardi had to do to put things right,” he added. “He and Keita [Balde] must use the pitch to do what is best for Inter.

“That’s the only way. I must ask though, why are questions about him [Icardi] and Keita asked differently?

“They are both injured, and he has five days of rehab remaining. The fact these questions are asked differently suggests something wrong with his behaviour.”