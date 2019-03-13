Spalletti: Inter won’t go through by complaining

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti doesn’t want to hear his side complain about their list of absentees when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainggolan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Lautaro Martinez and Miranda are all sidelined, while Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Mario and Dalbert are not registered for continental play.

Having secured a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie, Spalletti has called on the players that are available to step up their game as they look to book a place in the quarter-finals.

“Complaining about our missing players won’t help us qualify,” he stated at his pre-match press conference. “As a coach we must inspire, and that’s how it is this time as well.

“We have all the players needed to win this match. Keita [Balde] is ready, while [Marcelo] Brozovic has been called up and will be on the bench.

“This is an important moment of the season for us, as we have to focus on Eintracht, not on AC Milan or how many games we have remaining.

“Everything is in order. You win matches with the players that are available, as there isn’t any sort of psychological trick. The players must motivate themselves.

“If some of them don’t understand that then they are mediocre, as there are moments when you have to offer something more, and that time is tomorrow.”

Ivan Perisic will be available after picking up an injury in the first leg, and Spalletti has singled out the Croatian as someone who could decide the tie.

“Ivan has a lot of pace and physicality,” he added. “He gives you a hand by closing down crosses.

“He had a strain during the first leg and he wasn’t able to give his all. I hope that the last few days of rest have helped him and he can return to his best.

“I hope he can play freely because his contribution is important like others, but he has more quality. He has technique, endurance, can beat his man one-on-one, tracks back and is good on set-pieces which they are strong on.”