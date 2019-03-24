Speechless Quagliarella moved by support from Udine crowd

With 21 Serie A goals this season, Fabio Quagliarella forced his way into the Italy setup but the Sampdoria striker couldn’t believe his luck as he represented his country on Saturday.

The 36-year-old came on as a substitute in Udine for the Azzurri and came close to scoring, but his failure to find the net didn’t take anything away from an incredible night for the 36-year-old.

“It was an exciting evening and I’m thankful to the crowd for their reception,” he said remembering Italy’s 2-0 win over Finland.

“I spent some amazing years here.

“It would have been even better if I could have scored, but it’s alright. I’m calm.

“I’m playing in a technically strong team and sooner or later I’ll find the goal again, even with the national team.”

Now 36, it’s unlikely that the Sampdoria marksman will be involved at Euro 2020 but, given his recent seasons, it’s impossible to rule out.

“Who knows?” he responded when asked if he’d be involved next summer.

“I have to keep playing well with Samp and then we’ll see in the future.

“But to be back in the Azzurri shirt, and to play in this stadium was beautiful. I can’t find the words.”