Sturaro delighted with Juventus goal

After scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 win over his former club Juventus, Genoa midfielder Stefano Sturaro revealed is relief after a hard year.

The Grifone earned a draw in Turin earlier in the season, which was also he first time Juventus dropped points in Serie A, and goals from Sturaro then Goran Pandev gave Genoa victory and their first season unbeaten against the Bianconeri since 2011/12.

“It was very emotional,” Sturaro told DAZN after the game. “And I only realised after a couple of minutes.

“It’s been a difficult year for me, I am still behind [in terms of fitness] and scoring was the best gift.

“This is proof that we are a young group of players, but with a solid foundation and we have continue to play well. Prandelli, along with the club can help us improve further.

On his former team, Sturaro wished them well for the remainder of the campaign in both Serie A and the Champions League.

“I hope they win the Champions League,” Sturaro went on. “They have done something special and it brings a lot of satisfaction.”

Sturaro also Tweeted his joy at scoring in front of the Genoa fans: “A unique emotion returning to the field in this stadium. An immense joy to return to scoring in front of the Curva Nord…”