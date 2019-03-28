The best veterans in Italian Football

Football is considered as a young man’s game; consider the fast pace, dangerous contacts and the ever-increasing injuries. This is further proved by the increase in the induction of players at a very young age, in some cases even 15 years, and the spectacular football academies that have been coming up recently

Despite this trend, there are some veterans or “oldies” as they say, who continue to put in hard work in their game and hustle with a relentless spirit. Many times, new viewers of the game who enter into gambling are worried about the performance of “oldies” and usually put their money on the “safe bets”.

However seasoned gamblers and punters know very well that these “oldies” are like the “old horses” and the real deal in the matches. For example websites such as thebookiesoffers.co.uk offer several welcome bonuses, allowing you to try out new bookmakers offers, betting offers and enhanced bets, which would surely multiply your money, especially when put on these oldies. So stop your search, here we bring to you three of the best Italian veterans, who are also among the most favoured players among punters.

Fabio Quagliarella

Back in the days Quagliarell rose to fame for his uniquely styled goals, some of which include – backheel volleys, range screamers and the evergreen bicycle kicks. Many of his videos are available online alongside legendary goals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

One of the most aggressively sold players, Quagliarella has played for eight clubs. His career highlights include a Serie B win for Torino and three back to back Serie A wins with Juventus, however his association with Sampdoria in 2016 is widely considered as the best time of his career. Interestingly he joined the Genoa club at the age of 33.

Edin Dezko

After a few short stints in Czech Republic and Bosnia, Dezko shifted to Germany in 2007 which shot him to public acclaim. With him on the team, Wolfsburg lifted their first ever Bundesliga trophy. He scored a total of 26 goals in that season and became the top scorer for the season, subsequent to which he was bought by Manchester City in 2010.

In his five years’ stay in England he added two additional league cups to his career after which he again moved on to Roma. In the 2016-17 campaign he topped the Serie A chart by 29 goals. Dezko recently celebrated his 33rd birthday, and his continued success can hardly be doubted.

Massimo Maccarone

Although Massimo might not be among the most celebrated footballers right now, he is Empoli’s long cherished asset. He first came into limelight in 2001-02 season where the duo of Massimo and Antonio Di Natale was crucial for Empoli’s return to Serie A. Subsequently he played for Middlesbrough, Siena, Palermo and Sampdoria after which he returned to Empoli at the age of 32.

In his second stint at Empoli, he led the club into Serie A through a series of victories, and once again touched a personal best of 14 goals at the age of 36.