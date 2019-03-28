Tottenham in talks for Napoli starlet

Amadou Diawara could soon be plying his trade in England, with reports indicating Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Napoli for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old has found playing time hard to come by this season despite the sale of Jorginho over the summer, as the likes of Allan, Piotr Zielinski and Fabian Ruiz are all ahead in Carlo Ancelotti’s pecking order.

As a result a move to London could be in the cards, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting Tottenham are in talks with Napoli for the former Bologna man.

The Azzurri originally signed the 21-year-old for €14.5 million in the summer of 2016, and it remains to be seen how much they are asking for the talented midfielder.

So far this season Diawara has featured in just 13 of Napoli’s 28 Serie A matches – with only eight of those coming as starts.