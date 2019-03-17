Vecino: Inter’s inconsistency is a problem that needs to be fixed

Inter bounced back from their midweek Europa League elimination with an impressive Derby della Madonnina defeat of AC Milan on Sunday and Matias Vecino has called out the squad on their up-and-down performances this season.

Vecino opened the scoring for the Nerazzurri in what was an excellent display from them, and it was clear that they were up for the game from the very start.

“We impressed from the first minute,” Vecino said afterwards to Rai Sport.

“We found the space behind their midfield to hurt them and we did well to remedy the poor performance on Thursday.”

The week has provided a perfect representation of Inter’s inconsistencies, delivering a woeful performance against Eintracht Frankfurt only to play excellently three days later.

“It’s a deficiency that we have to fix,” Vecino admitted of their inconsistency.

“It’s not possible to have such highs and lows but we can use this performance as a start to finding some continuity.”

Mauro Icardi remains on the periphery at Inter and the Uruguayan says the players want their ex-captain to return.

“We’re waiting for him,” he said.

“He’s an important player for us and we want him back for the final run of games.”