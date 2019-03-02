VIDEO: AC Milan 1-0 Sassuolo – The Champions League Race Is On!

AC Milan moved third in the Serie A table after a 1-0 win over 10-man Sassuolo on Saturday evening.

Over 60,000 fans packed into the Stadio San Siro to see Pol Lirola put into his own net, before Andrea Consigli was sent off 64 minutes in for Sassuolo, as Milan extended their Serie A unbeaten streak to nine matches.

Following Inter’s loss to Cagliari on Friday night, Milan have now leapfrogged their city rivals and sit one point ahead in third place, with the Derby della Madonnina coming up between the pair in two weeks.