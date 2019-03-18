VIDEO: AC Milan 2-3 Inter – Down, but not out

Lautaro Martinez helped Inter put their recent troubles behind them with a superb display to win a spectacular Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan 3-2.

Coming into the match, the Nerazzurri had won just one of their last five matches in all competitions, and were dumped out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Conversely, Milan were in the midst of a 10-match unbeaten run, but hadn’t emerged victorious against their city rivals since January 2016.

Matias Vecino scored the fastest derby goal at two minutes 31 seconds, since Pato in April 2011, who netted after 43 seconds. Stefan De Vrij made it two with a fantastic header early in the second half.

The goals came thick and fast as Milan looked to be on the verge of a comeback when Tiemoue Bakayoko pulled one back, but a Lautaro penalty seemed to end the Rossoneri’s hopes, that was until Mateo Musacchio blasted into the back of the net with just less than 20 minutes to play.

A third never came and as a result Inter leapfrogged Milan in the Serie A table, moving into third, two points ahead of the Rossoneri.