VIDEO: Bologna 2-0 Cagliari – Mihajlovic has Rossoblu dreaming of survival

Bologna rarely lose to Cagliari at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara and their unbeaten run at home against the Sardinians extended to seven games as they picked up a much-needed three points with a 2-0 win in Sunday’s lunch match.

Erick Pulgar got the game’s opening goal from the penalty spot and Roberto Soriano added a second to secure what was a thoroughly deserved win for the relegation-threatened Rossoblu, sending them to within one point of safety.

Our very own Conor Clancy was there to take in the action and he caught up with local journalist Alessio De Giuseppe after the game to talk all things Bologna.