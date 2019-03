AC Milan face their main rivals Inter in the Derby di Milano on Sunday evening at the Stadio San Siro, looking to kill off the Nerazzurri in the race for the third spot in Serie A.

Following 10 positive results in all competitions, AC Milan are favourites for the Derby.

Dov Schiavone and Vieri Capretta visit the Stadio San Siro to break down the Rossoneri’s great moment.