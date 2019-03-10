VIDEO: Fiorentina 1-1 Lazio – The Biancocelesti needed to take their chances

Fiorentina and Lazio drew 1-1 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday night in Serie A, both teams dropping points in the race for Europe.

It was Ciro Immobile who opened the scoring midway through the first half, but Fiorentina fought back as Luis Muriel drew the hosts level just after the hour mark.

The main problem for Stefano Pioli is that Federico Chiesa was subbed off on 35 minutes through injury and was in tears on the bench. He could be missed.

Our very own Vieri Capretta was at the Artemio Franchi. Here’s what he made of the game.

